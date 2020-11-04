USPS says huge amount of mail-in ballots were not delivered

In Philadelphia, 33.7 percent of mail-in ballots were not delivered to election offices on Election Day, the data shows

Significant percentages of mail-in ballots in battleground states were not delivered to election offices Nov. 3, according to US Postal Service data filed in federal court on Wednesday.

In Philadelphia, 33.7 percent of mail-in ballots were not delivered to election offices on Election Day, the data shows.

In Atlanta, the same goes for 17.9 percent of mail-in ballots, and in Detroit for 21.1 percent, the filing states.

For Greensboro, NC, 27.1 percent were not delivered, and in Lakeland, Wis., the figure is 23.2 percent, according to the filing.

also read

Animal cruelty becomes a felony in Greece

Greece to enter total lockdown for one month

The data also shows that 6.7 percent of mail-in ballots were received by Nov. 3 but not processed.

The Postal Service was court-ordered to provide the information by US District Judge Emmet Sullivan, in Washington, DC, who is hearing lawsuits over delays in the processing of mail-in ballots.

more at nypost.com