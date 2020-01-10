USS Nimitz classifies UFO sighting “secret”

The United States Navy has confirmed there is another video of the USS Nimitz UFO, classified as “secret”, which is yet to be released.

Footage of two US Navy pilots encountering a mysterious “tic-tac” object off the coast of San Diego in 2004 has become one of the most famous UFO sightings of all time.

But the hazy nature of the video, as well as its shortness, has led some to believe there may be more clips hidden from the public.

Those speculations have now been confirmed, after the Navy responded to a researcher’s Freedom of Information request.

Christian Lambright submitted the request on October 28, 2019, saying: “This request is to include all releasable portions of records and reports related to investigation of the detection of and encounter(s) with Anomalous Aerial Vehicles (AAVs) by personnel involved with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) operations off the western coast of the United States during the period of approximately 10-16 November, 2004.

