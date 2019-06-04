Val Kilmer makes rare public appearance for his TwainMania Foundation

The appearance comes as Kilmer is set to hit the big screen again in Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 classic

Val Kilmer had all eyes on him during a rare public appearance for his foundation.

The Top Gun actor, who has stepped away from the spotlight in the last few years, attended a fundraiser for his TwainMania Foundation, created to educated children on author Mark Twain’s legacy.

Kilmer, 59, had binoculars around his neck while he happily posed on the carpet and later gave a speech inside the Los Angeles event. His 23-year-old son Jack was also in attendance Sunday night.

The appearance comes as Kilmer is set to hit the big screen again in Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 classic. Last summer, Tom Cruise gave an update on his friend and costar, saying it was “special” getting to work with Kilmer again. “He’s doing really well,” Cruise told Extra.

Read more HERE