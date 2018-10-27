Valeria Orsini: From…boxing to the world of fitness! (15+1 sexy photos)

Valeria Orsini is a model and here is what you need to know about her. (Yes, apart from the fact that she is sizzling hot…)

Valeria was born in Atlanta but moved to Miami when she was two-years-old. Her mother is Columbian while her father is Italian and Puerto Rican. Quite a combination, right?

While she was a teenager, Orsini took up boxing.

She became a swimsuit and lingerie glamour model first before crossing over into the fitness world.

