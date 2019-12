Valeria Orsini: The Colombian-Italian-Puerto Rican model you won’t be able to forget! (photos)

Valeria Orsini is of Colombian, Italian and Puerto Rican descent, and we have that delightful genetic mixture to thank for the incredible figure we see before us.

Of course, the fact that she is in the gym all the time when not modeling in Miami, L.A. and New York, helps a lot.

Or so we think…