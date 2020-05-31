Vandals brutally beat citizen who was trying to save his property in Dallas (viewers discretion is advised)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: May 31, 2020

The man is in hospital where he is in a stable condition

Shocking video of the brutal beating of a citizen who, according to US media reports, tried to save his property from looting in Dallas amid protests over the murder of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

As seen in the video, the man, whose identity remains unknown, is holding an object in his hand and is chasing away the vandals.

At some point, however, he falls down and then falls victim to a brutal beating after the kicks and punches he received all over his body.

Viewers discretion is advised.

After the beating, the man in the green shirt remains motionless on the road.

According to American media, the man has been taken to a hospital where he is in a stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and no other details have been released so far.

