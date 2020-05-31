Vandals brutally beat citizen who was trying to save his property in Dallas (viewers discretion is advised)

The man is in hospital where he is in a stable condition

Shocking video of the brutal beating of a citizen who, according to US media reports, tried to save his property from looting in Dallas amid protests over the murder of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

As seen in the video, the man, whose identity remains unknown, is holding an object in his hand and is chasing away the vandals.

At some point, however, he falls down and then falls victim to a brutal beating after the kicks and punches he received all over his body.

Viewers discretion is advised.

in the memory of George Floyd pic.twitter.com/4u6sloNEzy — carico (@carico1970) May 31, 2020

