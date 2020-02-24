Vanessa Bryant delivers moving speech on Kobe & Gianna’s personalities at memorial (video)

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together”

Vanessa Bryant delivered a moving 22-minute remembrance of her late husband and daughter at the open of Monday’s memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center.

Vanessa took the stage as the first speaker, after Beyonce delivered a moving performance to the Bryant family, and shared fond memories of the two larger-than-life personalities.

She gave stories of Gianna, affectionately known as “Gigi” kissing her every morning and night, and Kobe, her “boo boo,” finding time for gifts both handmade and emotional. She said he gave her the actual notebook and dress from “The Notebook,” hoping they would grow old together and watch their daughters have families of their own.

The memories she shared of her two loves were intertwined, reminiscent of the other and heavy with similarity.

Read more: yahoo