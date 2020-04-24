Varvitsiotis’ message on 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

“Today, we honour the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, a human and historical tragedy that we must never forget”

Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis on Friday stressed the need to keep the memory of the past alive, in a message to mark the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Today, we honour the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, a human and historical tragedy that we must never forget”, Varvitsiotis posted on his Twitter account.

Varvitsiotis underlined that the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide will not be forgotten: “We will not forget. We honour the dead. We respect the historical truth,” says a photo accompanying the message.

Source: amna