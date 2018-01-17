Vasko Naumovski: Nobody can deny the existence of “Macedonians”

Following the trilateral meeting between the representatives of Greece and FYROM in New York, FYROM Ambassador to the United States of America, Vasko Naumovski told reporters of his country that no one could dispute the existence of “Macedonians” and a “Macedonian language”. Speaking to media from FYROM, Mr. Naumovski claimed that the proposals put forward by UN special mediator Mathew Nimetz were far from “an honest solution”. “The solution with Greece is described in UN Security Council Resolution 817. No state has the right to impose a change of name to another state”, he underlined. He added that FYROM had a name which was “the Republic of Macedonia”, which was the foundation of their identity.