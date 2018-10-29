Venice has “sunk” from the heavy rains: 75% of the city is under the water! (video-photos)

Four people have lost their lives, while one is still missing

A wave of bad weather, with heavy rains and strong winds, has hit Italy in the last 24 hours.

Four people have lost their lives, while one is still missing.

According to reports, a couple lost their lives when the strong winds made a tree fall on their car. At the same time, one person was killed and one injured, again because of a tree that fell on a car, in the center of Lazio. In Naples, a 21-year-old lost his life when he was hit by a tree that was uprooted by the winds.

A Turkish-born man is missing as the Canadian-flagged vessel he was on drifting from the waves and crushed on the jetty in Calabria on Sunday.