Veteran journalist George Tragas announced the formation of a new political party named “Free People”. “I still have a job to do. To feature in the creation of a new nationwide wave. In the 200 years since the Revolution of ’21, it is time to give great hope to our children and grandchildren,” said the journalist.

Through his online radio show “Crash”, Tragas called on the citizens to join the Free People Movement and to become members, all over the country, asking them to be politically active.

Former MP and partner of former Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, Nikos Nikolopoulos, said he would be joining the new party.

Referring to his many years in journalism, George Tragas clarified that his party will be named “Free People” although Nikos Nikolopoulos, the current leader of the Christian Democratic Party said that the name of the new movement had not been finalised yet.

“We have not yet decided on the final name of the party. In ten days we will go to the Court of First Instance and it is most likely to be the Free People” he revealed to protothema.gr.