Veteran journalist Kostas Batis dies at 61

Veteran basketball player and journalist Kostas Batis passed away at the age of 61 of a herat attack.

The veteran basketball player, after retiring from the sport, became a journalist worked for many years commentating on basketball games on private television. He was born on January 8, 1959 and from a young age he played basketball.

He was in the youth team of Panathinaikos BC, where he played for 8 years winning 4 championships and 2 Cups while also wore the Greek national team’s jersey at the younger ages, celebrating the top medal in the Children’s Eurobasket in 1975.

