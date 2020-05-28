Vicky Koulianoy proves time is a mere illusion (photo)

If you can believe it she is 53!

Vicky Koulianou uploaded a photo on her Instagram page wearing a black bikini, proving that 53, her age, is nothing but a number…

The former top model flaunted her incredible figure and those sculpted long legs, sending her fans crazy.

Vicky, who was one of the supermodels in the fashionable 90’s era, showed off her alabaster body, while revealing her summer mood, captioning her post on Instagram with:

“Bright days and big smiles … I love summer.”

also read

Eirini in a bikini and a look that will bewitch you (photo)

Arsenal WAG Bella Kolasinac has a weapon more lethal than a gun… (photos)