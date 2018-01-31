Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel teases fans with sexy photo-shoot! (photos)

Jan, 31 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

The 29-year-old is pregnant with her second son

Related

Her swimwear line Tropic Of C will debut in February.
And this Monday, Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel teased the arrival of her new collection with three sizzling posts on the brand’s Instagram page.
The 29-year-old – who is pregnant with her second son – modeled a backless white Tropic Of C one-piece on the Brazilian archipelago Fernando De Noronha.
In one photo, she sat with her back to the camera, folding her legs underneath herself and shooting the camera a smoldering stare over her shoulder.

Her blonde hair fell free, and the South African model accessorised with hoop earrings, accentuating her features with an elegant makeup job.

source: dailymail.co.uk
can1

can2

can3

can4

can5

can6

can7

can8

can9

Tags With: