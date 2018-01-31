Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel teases fans with sexy photo-shoot! (photos)

Her swimwear line Tropic Of C will debut in February.

And this Monday, Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel teased the arrival of her new collection with three sizzling posts on the brand’s Instagram page.

The 29-year-old – who is pregnant with her second son – modeled a backless white Tropic Of C one-piece on the Brazilian archipelago Fernando De Noronha.

In one photo, she sat with her back to the camera, folding her legs underneath herself and shooting the camera a smoldering stare over her shoulder.

Her blonde hair fell free, and the South African model accessorised with hoop earrings, accentuating her features with an elegant makeup job.

source: dailymail.co.uk





