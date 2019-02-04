Victoria’s Secret angel Lorena Rae is a naughty girl! (sexy videos-photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

An angel on Earth

Lorena Rae comes from Germany, even though her name doesn’t German.

She is a model by profession and she has tried her luck in acting as well.

However, she is best known for walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018!

Yap, she is indeed an Angel!

what’s up Milano ☀👅

🏝🏝🏝

Since you guys asked for it I put most of my workouts on my highlighted stories ☺💓🍑 // @dogpound @kirkmyersfitness

Bye #NYC

nyc I’m back ☁

What a fun night 💃🏽 @luisaviaroma x @springstudios

Counting the days until the @victoriassecret fashion show finally airs on @abcnetwork Dec 2nd!!! 😍 CAN’T WAIT! 💓💓💓 who’s excited!? xx

✌🏼 out Vegas – off to LA (sorry mom I had to post this)

💛

#WCW 🔥💥⚡ Obsessed with her! @angelcandices @angelcandices @angelcandices ⚡💥🔥

