Victoria’s Secret has signed its first-ever transgender model

Victoria’s Secret came under criticism for transphobia

Victoria’s Secret has signed its first-ever transgender model less than a year after an executive at the lingerie firm was criticized for making alleged transphobic remarks.

Brazilian cover girl Valentina Sampaio, 22, made the announcement on her Instagram page Thursday night and posted behind-the-scenes photos of her photoshoot for Victoria Secret’s Pink lingerie line.

‘Backstage click,’ Sampaio wrote in the caption of one photo.

‘Never stop dreaming [people],’ read another post, which included the hashtag ‘#diversity’.

more at dailymail.co.uk