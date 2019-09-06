Victoria’s Secret hotties Shanina and Gizele make heads turn in Mykonos (video)

Shanina Shaik and Gizele Oliveira, two of Victoria Secret’s models made heads turn in Mykonos, when they went for stroll in the famous picturesque cobbled streets of the cosmopolitan island.

Summer might be behind us, but the two hotties are in Mykonos taking part in an advertisement filmed by a foreign production company on the island.

Australian Shanina and Brazilian Gizele, after filming, found the opportunity to relax and take a leisurely walk take a walk through the most cosmopolitan streets of Greece where Mykonos Live TV’s camera spotted them. A young girl recognised Oliveira and did not miss the opportunity to take a photo with her.

The 26-year-old Brazilian beauty with her long legs and gorgeous face has been included in Maxim’s list of the 15 most beautiful models in the world.

Shanina became known by the Make Me A Supermodel reality show at the age of 15, and went on to take part in many photo shoots for some of the most famous brands and magazines, while she was featured in Vogue and other top-fashion magazines.