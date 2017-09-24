Victoria’s Secret will send its Angels to Sangai! (HOT PHOTOS)

Victoria’s Secret will be presenting it’s new collection in Sangai China on the 28th of September and everybody can’t wait to see Victoria’s Angels once again.

This year the super-models that will participate, will include Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio & Stella Maxwell.

Also six Chinese models will participate, namely He Sui, Liu Wen, Xi Mengyao, Ju Xiaowen, Xie Xin & Estelle Chen.

He Sui

Liu Wen

Xi Mengyao

Xie Xin

Estelle Chen