Video calling for Greeks to take part in Macedonian rally posted on Facebook (video)

It is time for Athens to shout “No” to the use of the name of “Macedonia” by FYROM

The organising groups of Sunday’s pro-Macedonia rally in Athens posted a video on their Facebook page calling on Greek citizens to take part in the march to be held at Syntagma Square at 2pm.

Accompanied by the music of With the music background of “Macedonia Famous”, the video calls on all Greeks to protest the in front of the House of Representatives against the use of the name Macedonia by FYROM.

“Greeks, Macedonian women, and men let’s gather in Athens on Sunday, 4 February, at Syntagma Square at 2 noon. There, in front of the Parliament of the Greeks, we will demonstrate our will: ‘No’ to the term Macedonia in the name of the neighbours, ‘No’ to the irredentist articles in FYROM’s Constitution. Thessaloniki has spoken, it is time for Athens to shout: Macedonia is Greek”, the video says.