Video game industry is the biggest entertainment industry in the United States (infographic)

The global video game industry is meeting in San Francisco this week for the annual Game Developers Conference, a marquee event for gaming professionals. According to the GDC’s organizing body, the event brings together 28,000 people to discuss the future of an industry that is still underestimated by many.

As the following chart illustrates, gaming has grown into much more than a pastime for moody teenagers unwilling to get out of the house. In fact, video games are now the biggest entertainment industry in the United States based on consumer spending. According to the Entertainment Software Association, Americans spent $35.8 billion on video game content (i.e. software, in-game purchases and subscription), which is more than three times of what they spent on music or movie tickets.

source: statista