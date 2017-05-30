Video: Greek SAR helicopter rescuing the Mirage-2000 pilot

The jet fighter will be attempted to be lifted from the sea

The video showing the rescue of the 28-year-old Mirage 2000 pilot from the sea has been released by the Hellenic Air Force General Staff.

Just a few minutes after ejecting from the jet fighter, the 28-year-old pilot was found in the open sea of the Sporades where he was rescued by the Super Puma less than an hour later.

Two rescuers are shown in the video descending from the helicopter and collecting the pilot.

The airplane is at a depth of 120-238 meters, about 1.5 miles from the coast of Evia.

It will be attempted to be lifted from the bottom of the sea.