Members of the anarchist group “Rouviokonas” posted a video on their Facebook wall of the moment they stormed the Embassy of Brazil on Vasilisis Sofias Avenue in downtown Athens on Wednesday afternoon. The invaders threw black paint on the walls, before fleeing the scene.

At the end of the video, they explain that the action was in solidarity of “to the Brazilian comrades, the social base that is attacked, and comrade Cesare Battisti”.