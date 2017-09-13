Video of anarchists smashing into Turkish Airlines offices in Athens (video)

The anarchist group called “Rouvikonas’ relased the video of their invasion into the offices of Turkish Airlines in Alimos, in the northern suburbs of Athens on Tuesday morning. The footage shows at least three members causing damage to the main entrance of the building where the offices are located on the third floor on 77th Poseidonos Avenue. Using sledgehammers, the anarchists can be seen breaking the main entrance but fail to smash another door inside. They then flee the building as one of their accomplices waits at the main entrance. As the members of the attack explain in the video, the assault took place in show of solidarity for two of their Turkish comrades named Semih Ozakca and Nuriye Gulmen.