Video of destruction of North Korean nuclear site (video)

Footage of North Korea’s nuclear test site being demolished was released late Thursday after a group of international journalists witnessed the alleged closure of the mountainous location.

Captured by reporters from the United States, Britain, South Korea, Russia and China, the video shows explosions at numerous testing tunnels and buildings across Punggye-ri.

Journalists on site say they were shown the entrance to each tunnel, which appeared to be packed with explosives, prior to their destruction taking place.

“They let us go up to three different tunnels, they opened the door… they were very dark,” CNN’s Will Ripley said. “We weren’t allowed to go inside the tunnels, but we saw, essentially, explosives as far as we could see down into the tunnels.”

