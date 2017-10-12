Video of excessive police force in US shows man being tasered with 50,000 volts! (video)

Shocking footage from Knox police officer body camera was released showing a man jolted with 50,000 volts of electricity. In the new incident of police brutality, the video captured in January from officer Paul Saah shows Paul Edward Branch being shocked 10 times at 50,000 volts each for a total of 64 seconds. That footage shows an unarmed Branch never took a swing at deputies and appeared to follow commands, though more slowly than Saah ordered. Already jolted with 50,000 volts of electricity, Paul Edward Branch was seated on the ground, his upper back resting against a truck and his arms behind his back when a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy gave the order: “Shoot him.” According to warrants charging Branch with public intoxication and resisting arrest, Saah contends Branch resisted arrest by “pulling away” and “not giving his hands.” Saah and Gomez remain on duty. It is unknown what KCSO’s internal investigation showed and what action, if any, was taken as a result.

source: knoxnews.com