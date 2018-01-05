Video of taxi driver finding out he won the lottery! (video)

This is the incredible moment a father-of-five discovers his life will completely change after he scooped a huge £24.5million lottery win . Amo Riselli erupts with joy and screams ‘oh my God’ when lottery staff reveal he is the lucky winner of the amazing prize . The 50-year-old, had previously admitted Christmas time had been tough for him in recent years after the sudden death of his partner Donna Sciberras, 40, to a heart attack in December, 2013. But now his life, and the lives of his five children, will dramatically change as he the huge win means he can swap his conventional semi-detached home in Gloucestershire for a mansion and his cab for a fleet of luxury cars. Donna’s tragic death came just weeks after Amo survived a heart attack and then returned to their home in Gloucester to find his partner slumped over the Christmas tree.