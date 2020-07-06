Video of the attack on the Turkish base in Libya – The GNA is threatening with retaliation (video)

Last month the United States said Russia had sent at least 14 MiG-29s & Su-24s to Libya and had their Russian insignia removed

The Libyan National Unity Government (GNA) is threatening retaliation against those behind the airstrikes on Sunday morning against an airbase recently occupied by the forces of the internationally recognized Libyan government with the help of Turkey.

At the same time, an Egyptian channel posted a video showing what it said was the moment of the attack, while according to the journalist, “nine powerful raids targeted Turkish air defense systems and destroyed three radars at Al Watiya airbase”.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) under the leadership of General Haftar’s is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt. During his advance on Tripoli last year, he was backed by airstrikes by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Last month, the United States said Russia had sent at least 14 MiG-29s and Su-24s to Libya and had their Russian insignia removed.

Turkish involvement in Libya has also angered Greece and France, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warning of new sanctions against Ankara.