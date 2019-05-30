Video shows female teacher’s aide sitting on a boy’s lap in class (video)

One of the students described the incident as “sickening”

A Utah high school has launched an investigation after footage showed a female teacher’s aide sitting on a male student’s lap in class.

Footage recorded by a student on Friday at Granger High School in West Valley City, shows a teacher’s aide sitting on a male student’s lap as she uses a computer in the classroom.

The woman in the footage is a teacher’s aide which is not a licensed position. She has been employed at Granger High since the beginning of the year as an hourly employee, KUTV reported.

A student who is in the same year but was not in class at the time of the incident described her behavior as sickening.

The student, who didn’t want to be identified, said: ‘The teacher was sitting on a student’s lap on her computer, she acts like she really doesn’t care.

‘I don’t think she was innocent at all doing it. It’s just very disruptive, and how can she even do that? It’s very sickening.’

