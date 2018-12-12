Video shows Brazil church shooter open fire (video)

Video footage of a gunman opening fire in a church in Brazil shows the attacker killing four people before turning the gun on himself. The attack occurred in the city of Campinas on Tuesday.

The victims include three men and a woman, in addition to the gunman. Police initially said nine people were injured but have revised that number down to four. One person is in critical condition.

Police named the alleged shooter as 49-year-old Euler Fenando Gandolfo who is a systems analyst. The motives of his attack have not become clear.

The Archdiocese of Campinas tweeted that it doesn’t know the motive for the shooting and that the cathedral remains closed while police conduct their investigation. It also said, “We ask for your prayers at this moment of deep pain.”