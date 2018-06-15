Video shows Erdogan ordering “special work” on voters of the HDP opposition party! (VIDEO)

Watch the translated video with all the “special” instructions that the Turkish President Erdogan gives to his people

This video posted on twitter is allegedly leaked from a confidential meeting of the Turkish President Erdogan with local party officials.

Erdogan is heard saying: “We should work on HDP. If they are below %10, we will benefit. You know who is who on the electoral registrate and you should work on those people”.

The video was posted on the Twitter account of Selin Girit.

