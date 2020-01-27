Video shows high school student bullying female teacher in classroom

The Education Minister has ordered an investigation into the incident

A video showing a student bullying his female teacher at a vocational senior high school was shared online causing an uproar.

The footage reportedly shows the pupil verbally abusing his teacher to force her to quell an absence off his record.

In a bellicose tone, the student can be seen threatening the teacher, while another student is standing right behind her playing with a broom stick laughing. The teacher, however, appears to be handling the incident in a very calm way.

The Minister of Education and Religious Affairs, Niki Kerameos instructed the competent authorities to immediately conduct thorough investigation to determine the details of the troubling incident. In a post on her Facebook wall she said that such violent incidents have no place in schools.