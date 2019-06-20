Video shows Kentucky homeowner shoot at intruders (video)

Did someone say the words “Gun Control”?

Four armed intruders picked the wrong house in Bowling Green.

Video from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office shows four men breaking through the front door and walking into the home. They only make it to the front hallway before the homeowner shoots at them.

All four men jump and run back out the door.

The sheriff’s office shared the video in hopes it will help catch the intruders. Sheriff Brett Hightower said the homeowner hurt his hand during the incident.

If deputies find them, the suspects could face attempted murder and burglary charges.