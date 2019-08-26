Video shows moment helicopter crashes into power cables in Poros (video)

Three people were killed in the accident

A shocking video posted on a Norwegian news site shows the moment a helicopter crashed into electricity cables on Poros resulting in the death of the three people on board, the Greek pilot and two Russian passengers.

The video, which shows the helicopter exploding as it crashes into the cables was recorded by a Danish tourist (22-year-old Stian Brento Siversen), by boat at the port of the island.

The video was posted on the Norwegian website vg.no, which hosts 22-year-old Dane Siversen’s statements who said she was shocked!

watch video here