Video shows refugees setting multiple fires at Moria camp in Lesvos

A video released by Greek police shows illegal immigrants purportedly lighting scattered fires in many different spots at the Moria reception camp on the island of Lesvos.

One of the arsonists appears to be holding cardboard boxes while lighting them to set fire at different spots.

According to sources, this footage was included in the Hellenic Police case file to identify the perpetrators of the arson attack, which burned down the entire camp and left 12,000 migrants homeless.

The 6 arsonists, who were subsequently arrested by police, are all of Afghan origin with four of them between 19-20 years old and the other two 17 years old. They were all taken into custody after the issuance of an arrest warrant by the Prosecutor’s Office of Mytilene, in Katerini and Thessaloniki, where they were transported with another 204 unaccompanied refugees, after the entire camp was engulfed in flames and burnt to the ground.

The arrest of the accused became known today by the Minister of Citizen Protection, Michalis Chrysochoidis, who, in statements from Mytilene, characteristically stated: “The arsonists of Moria are being held”.