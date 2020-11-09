Video shows Russian military helicopter in flames in Armenia

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed reports that a Russian military helicopter was shot down in Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan on Monday, killing two crew members.

The ministry said that the Mi-24 helicopter was hit by a man-portable air-defence system close to the border with Azerbaijan, whose forces are fighting Armenian-backed separatists in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

A third person was injured and evacuated, the ministry said in a statement.

The helicopter was shot down near the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, a landlocked exclave of Azerbaijan, the statement said.

