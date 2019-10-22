Video shows two men throwing pagan statues “blessed” by the Pope in the Tiber River

A video that went viral shows two Catholics entering a church in Rome, seizing several pagan statues which were allegedly blessed by the Pope as part of a bizarre global warming ritual and throwing them into a river.

As lifesite.com reports,

In this dramatic video, titled “the journey of the Pachamamas,” at least two persons enter Santa Maria in Traspontina Church near St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome (apparently in the early morning hours), remove several replicas of the controversial carved statue of an unclothed pregnant female from the side altars where they had been displayed, proceed to the Castel Sant’Angelo and greet St. Michael the Archangel, before chucking the statues into the Tiber River.