Video shows violent knife attack in UK city (warning: distressing footage)

Police arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of attempted murder

Footage has emerged of a shocking street fight that saw a man stabbed as he was lying on the ground.

Horrific video shows a group of onlookers trying to wrench a knife off a man while another person lies bloodied on the ground.

But the attacker broke away and stabbed his victim again before the knife was finally wrestled off him.

The video ends with an onlooker dropping the huge knife on the floor after a man was restrained.

Police arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of attempted murder over the incident on Barton Street in Gloucestershire, at around 7.30pm yesterday.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital and is in a critical condition, while a second had treatment for an injury to his arm.

source dailymail.co.uk