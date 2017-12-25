Video: The moment police officers arrest drug dealer with 136 kilos of cocaine (VIDEO)

A video was released on Christmas Day that shows the moment the police arrest a 33-year-old Serbo-Croatian at Varkiza, who had flooded the Athenian lounges with expensive cocaine. The police found 135 kg of cocaine in his luxurious apartment. The man has links to the recently discovered network that includes many famous Athenians.

At Saturday’s noon on December 2, Martin (the name that the police has given) visited a shop in Varkiza. But the police had an eye on him. In the video, the 33-year-old goes out of the shop to the cooler to buy a refreshment. He looks behind him and he sees a man but he does not pay any attention. What he didn’t know is that he was a police officer.

The policeman grabs him abruptly from the waist, raises his hands so that he can not react and throws him down. Other policemen are approaching and checking him to see if he is carrying a gun. Shocked people are approaching to see what is happening while Martin is asking what has happened. Police officers keep them at a safe distance and explain to Martin that he is under arrest for millions of Euros worth of drugs.