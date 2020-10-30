Videos in Turkey show disaster of 6.7 earthquake

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 30, 2020

A Greek professor warned of the possibility of a small tsunami

The 6.7 magnitude earthquake in Samos was felt in Turkey, as people rushed to the streets to protect themselves from the buildings or houses they were in.

Twitter users from Izmir (Smyrna) uploaded videos on social media from the powerful tremor recording the great disasters in the city.

The videos show buildings in the city that have collapsed, while people have taken to the streets in panic.

There are serious fears for the possibility of victims and people trapped in buildings.

 


Tags With: