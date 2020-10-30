Videos in Turkey show disaster of 6.7 earthquake

The 6.7 magnitude earthquake in Samos was felt in Turkey, as people rushed to the streets to protect themselves from the buildings or houses they were in.

Twitter users from Izmir (Smyrna) uploaded videos on social media from the powerful tremor recording the great disasters in the city.

The videos show buildings in the city that have collapsed, while people have taken to the streets in panic.

There are serious fears for the possibility of victims and people trapped in buildings.

Malheureusement de gros dégâts sont à déplorer après le terrible tremblement de terre qui vient de secouer la côte ouest de la #Turquie à 6.6 à l’échelle de Richter

#izmir #Turkey #earthquake pic.twitter.com/WRpFBJf0wp https://t.co/C8RyLzHsYe — Eşref 😷 (@yeftale) October 30, 2020

İzmir’de gerçekleşen #deprem sonrası Bornova Bayraklı’dan bir video.. Enkaz altında kalanlar en kısa sürede kurtulması duası ile.. pic.twitter.com/YfiQ9MkWJG — Muhammed Fatih Müjdeci (@mfatihmujdeci) October 30, 2020



