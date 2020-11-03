Vienna Attack: Jihadist was Albanian from Skopje, born & raised in Austria

The Instagram account in question has now been removed with the Austrian authorities investigating its authenticity.

Although the 20-year-old wanted to join the Islamic State in Syria, the Austrian police considered him “incapable of planning terrorist attacks”.

In one photo dressed in black he holds a Zastava M70 gun, a pistol and a large knife. According to BILD, the man wrote in his post a part of the oath of allegiance given by the jihadists.

According to authorities, the 20-year-old Islamist was one of 90 Austrian Islamists who wanted to travel to Syria.

At the same time, it was officially announced at the press conference that four citizens were killed in the attack – two men and two women, one of whom, according to Austrian media, was working as a waitress.

It is recalled that one of the perpetrators was killed by police fire, while at least 16 people were injured, six of them in serious condition. Among them is a 28-year-old police officer.