Vietnamese model’s skimpy dress at Cannes film fest may result in fine (photo)

“Her outfit was improper, offensive and has caused public outrage”

A Vietnamese fashion designer and model is facing punishment in her home country for wearing a skimpy dress in France, some 9,000 miles away.

According to a report, Ngoc Trinh, 29, wore the flimsy, see-through black gown at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

“Her outfit was improper, offensive and has caused public outrage,” Nguyen Ngoc Thien, Vietnam’s minister of culture, sports and tourism, said afterward, according to the Sun.

