Viktor Orban: “Useful idiots of the leftists want me out of EPP”

In an interview with the German newspaper “Die Welt am Sonntag”, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban lashed out at European People’s Party (EPP) members who ask for his expulsion from the centre-right family, describing them as “useful idiots” of leftist political forces.

“The Left doesn’t attack Hungary for it’s own sake, but aims to weaken the EPP. If we are gone they will then attack the Italians and the Austrians. They want to weaken the EPP at EU level, so that the socialists and the left can take over the leadership of Europe”, Orban said.

The EPP’s leadership at the political assembly on 20 March will examine whether it will dismiss Viktor Orban’s party or not.

Orban said an anti-migration poster campaign against Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker would end on 15 March but another one will start, this time against Frans Timmermans, the EU socialists’ Spitzenkandidat for the EU elections. The campaign against George Soros, an ally of Timmermans will continue. Orban says the EU Commission should stop deciding on migration issues and wants EU interior ministers to gain more powers via a Eurozone-style institution.

Ten EPP members have asked for the expulsion of Orban’s Fidesz from the EPP.