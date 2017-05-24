Violent clashes broke out between masked youth and university students affiliated to New Democracy’s youth party DAP-DNFK inside the Theological school at the Aristotelian University of Thessaloniki, as well as in Athens. The two groups also clashed outside the Athens Pedagogical Institute on Navarinou street. According to sources, masked clad youth with axes and flares attacked students. The attackers were chased into the Exarhcia area after police arrived. During the attack in Thessaloniki one student was injured to the head.
Violent clashes bewteen masked youth and University students break out (photos-video)
Masked youth attack ND youth party students