Viral video: Barack Obama sinks 3-pointer as cool as you like

A short clip of former US President Barack Obama nailing a 3-pointer in his stride, as he was casually leaving the Flint city high school in Michigan, where he took part in Joe Biden’s campaign for the 2020 US elections went viral.

Obama was in the indoor gym when he picked up a basketball as he was leaving the sports facility, and as cool as you like shot from the corner and sunk the long-distance shot to the cheers of the entourage.

As Obama left, he took off his mask for a second and shouted “this is what I do!” The video rapidly garnered nearly 1 million loves and thousands of comments.

NBA star LeBron James chimed in commenting “Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash! 👌🏾”

Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash! 👌🏾 https://t.co/8pZzXLJIJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2020

also read

Taiwan: Urban Warfare Camo Experts – Disguising tanks as cranes & scrapheaps! (photos)

Visiting the Athens Acropolis a totally new experience (videos)