Virginia elects first transgender person into office

The first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature defeated her conservative Republican opponent in a closely watched Virginia election.

In a historic bid, Democrat Danica Roem beat Republican incumbent Bob Marshall, one of Virginia’s most socially conservative lawmakers, in Tuesday’s election in the northern Virginia district, according to The Associated Press.

Marshall has served in the House since 1992 and has been a lightning rod for controversy. He has often drawn the ire of even his own party.

Roem’s gender identity wasn’t a key part of her campaign.

Instead, she focused on jobs, schools and northern Virginia’s traffic congestion.

source: abcnews.go.com