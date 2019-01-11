Virtuoso: 23 Greek hotels among 2019 Best of the Best luxury vacation list

The list also showcases the hottest trends in luxury hotels for 2019

Twenty-three Greek hotels, most of which are located in Mykonos and Santorini, are included in the 2019 Best of the Best list of hotels revealed by luxury travel network Virtuoso.

According to travelpulse.com, his year’s list includes more than 1,300 of the planet’s most alluring properties, from small boutique stays to sprawling 4,000-room resorts. There is a type of hospitality for every traveler. Most properties on the list have fewer than 100 rooms and a similar number are unaffiliated with a collection or brand, exemplifying the unique nature of the properties on this list.

The list also showcases the hottest trends in luxury hotels for 2019, including private retreats, rural experiences, wellness stays, quick escapes and more.

Within the Virtuoso network, Luxury Retreats presents more than 4,500 villas in 100 of the world’s most sought-after locales.

Wellness continues to dominate the industry as more travelers are seeking relaxation and restoration while away. Virtuoso reports that wellness sales have risen more than 15 percent.

Several hotels on this year’s Best of the Best have been rebuilt and revitalized after being affected by a natural disaster.

This year’s Best of the Best list also reflects travelers’ desires for short weekend escapes to alleviate the stress of daily life or simply to escape bad weather.

The complete Best of the Best list is available online and distributed to Virtuoso clients around the world.

Read the list HERE