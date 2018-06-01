VISA crashes causing disruption across Europe and UK

VISA has been hit by a “service disruption” which is blocking payments across Europe – with one frustrated customer comparing it to “the apocalypse”.

A spokesperson from Visa said: “Visa is currently experiencing a service disruption.

“This incident is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed.

“We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.”

Frustrated Visa customers took to social media to vent.

One said: “Sat in a bar in Vienna, can’t pay the bill because visa is down everywhere… and then an advert for visa debit comes on. Oh the irony.”

The outage has badly disrupted families spending half-term on holiday abroad.

One Twitter user said: “On holiday in Sicily. Car hire has messed up and #visadown means card declined for trains.

“We owe our hosts €350 and need to get to Palermo from Taormina for flights.”

more at express.co.uk