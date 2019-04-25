Vladimir Putin meets with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

They met in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have pledged to boost ties at their first ever summit.

The pair greeted each other warmly ahead of the talks, near the port city of Vladivostok in Russia’s far east.

The leaders reportedly discussed denuclearisation, with Mr Putin offering to support efforts to normalise North Korean-US relations.

Talks between those two powers stalled following a February summit between Mr Kim and US President Donald Trump.

Speaking after the meeting with Mr Putin, Mr Kim said the two leaders had a “very meaningful one-on-one exchange of opinions on issues of mutual interest and current issues”.

Mr Putin said the pair had discussed relations between the two Koreas, “and what we can do so that there are good prospects for an improvement in the situation”.

source: bbc.com