Volleyball: Olympiacos’ girls defeated Bursa & won the Challenge Cup! (VIDEOS-PHOTOS)

Apr, 11 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

The first European Challenge Cup in the history of Greek women’s volleyball

The women’s volleyball team of Olympiacos beat Bursa 3-1 in the second final and they won the first European Challenge Cup in the history of Greek women’s volleyball!

Olympiacos, although they had lost their first match with 3-2 and lost the first set 25-23, not only they did not surrender, but managed to make a come back in an amazing way and with a 3-1 set, they won the Challenge Cup.

Olympiacos players celebrated the Challenge Cup in Turkey, but the Bursa fans applauded the winners demonstrating good sportsmanship.

