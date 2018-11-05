Voters weigh in loud & clear on Trump’s use of troops to stop “caravan”

Even 31% of Democrats did agree with sending troops to the U.S. – Mexico border

If you’ve been watching the media’s coverage of the migrant caravans, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the average American would be wildly against sending troops to the border to stop these aspiring illegal immigrants from creating some sort of ruckus.

Oh, except you’re not really supposed to call them illegal immigrants.

“Migrants,” really. Or “refugees,” fleeing from a life of deprivation in Honduras — a deprivation so great they can’t even seek asylum in neighboring countries like Mexico or Guatemala, they have to come here.

The point is that nobody with a heart would encourage using American troops to enforce border laws and if you’re for something like that, you’re obviously heartless.

That was the accepted party line in the mainstream media. And then someone went and did a poll and screwed it all up.

According to a survey released by Zogby on Friday, a clear 57 percent of likely voters think that sending troops to the border to stop the caravan is a good idea.

That would be enough of a surprise by itself, but here’s another kicker: Over half of Hispanics also agree with the plan.

President Trump has thus far proposed up to 15,000 troops to secure the southern border. The first wave is arriving to reinforce the international bridge in Hidalgo, Texas, according to NBC News.

“We’ll go up to anywhere between 10,000 and 15,000 military personnel on top of border patrol, ICE, and everybody else at the border. Nobody’s coming in,” the president told reporters.

So, what do Americans think of this?

“A new Zogby Analytics nationwide survey of 866 likely voters, with a margin of error of +/-3.3%, conducted 10/30/18-10/31/18, shows a majority (57%) of Americans support the military’s decision to send thousands of troops to the border to prevent a migrant caravan, numbered in the thousands, from entering the U.S. illegally. More than two in five disagree with the military deployment to the border,” Zogby reported.

“Among political parties, Democrats were most likely to disagree (69%), but 31% of Democrats did agree with sending troops to the U.S. – Mexico border,” the survey noted.

“Republicans overwhelmingly support (91%) sending the military to the border. Independents were also in support of sending the military (53%), while 47% disagreed. Men were much more supportive–43% strongly agreed, and 66% agreed overall (strongly and somewhat agree combined). Women were split 50/50 on the deployment of troops.”

But here was the kicker, at least for people hoping identity politics would carry the day.

